HYDERABAD: August 26  A view of rain water accumulated at Rani Bagh Park due to heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: August 26  A view of rain water accumulated at Rani Bagh Park due to heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP14-26 HYDERABAD: August 26  A view of rain water accumulated at Rani Bagh Park due to heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP14-26

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 26  A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR