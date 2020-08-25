HYDERABAD: August 25  A view of houses half submerged in flood water at Mehar Ali Shah Colony due to heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: August 25  A view of houses half submerged in flood water at Mehar Ali Shah Colony due to heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP48-25 HYDERABAD: August 25  A view of houses half submerged in flood water at Mehar Ali Shah Colony due to heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP48-25

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: August 25  Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony shifting furniture to safe place as houses half submerged in flood water. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR