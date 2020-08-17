HYDERABAD: August 17 – A disable person holding an auto rickshaw to reach his destination in dangerous way. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: August 17 - A disable person holding an auto rickshaw to reach his destination in dangerous way. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP16-17
HYDERABAD: August 17 - A disable person holding an auto rickshaw to reach his destination in dangerous way. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP16-17
ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 17 - A person taking free food as another standing in a queue to get free food from a setup by Saylani Welfare Trust at Akhter Colony. Saylani Welfare Trust distributes free food among deserving persons in several points in city. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR