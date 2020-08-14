HYDERABAD: August 14 Children having national flag color paint on his face during Independence Day celebration outside at press club. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: August 14 Children having national flag color paint on his face during Independence Day celebration outside at press club. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP71-14 HYDERABAD: August 14 Children having national flag color paint on his face during Independence Day celebration outside at press club. APP photo by Farhan Khan
HYDERABAD: August 14 Children having national flag color paint on his face during Independence Day celebration outside at press club. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP71-14

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: August 14  Children on motorbike holding national flag of Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR