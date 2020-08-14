PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: August 14 Children participants in a rally during to mark the Independence Day celebrations outside press club. APP photo by Akram Ali ? August 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-14 HYDERABAD: August 14 Children participants in a rally during to mark the Independence Day celebrations outside press club. APP photo by Akram Ali ? APP74-14 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: August 14 Mohmand Zalmi Welfare organization members holding Pakistan Zindabad rally to mark Independence Day in front of Qilla Balasar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum