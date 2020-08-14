PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: August 14 A motorcyclist with his children on the way fixing national flag on his motorcycle during Independence Day celebration at Court Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan August 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP72-14 HYDERABAD: August 14 A motorcyclist with his children on the way fixing national flag on his motorcycle during Independence Day celebration at Court Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP72-14 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 14 - Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail & Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah hosting Pakistani Flag at Mazar-e-Quaid Azam on the eve of Independence Day Celebration. APP