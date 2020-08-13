PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: August 13 An illuminated view of NBP building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali August 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-13 HYDERABAD: August 13 An illuminated view of NBP building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali APP28-13