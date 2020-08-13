HYDERABAD: August 13  A lady viewing the ladies dresses containing national colour outside a shop at Latifabad as the nation starts preparation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: August 13  A lady viewing the ladies dresses containing national colour outside a shop at Latifabad as the nation starts preparation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP25-13 HYDERABAD: August 13  A lady viewing the ladies dresses containing national colour outside a shop at Latifabad as the nation starts preparation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP25-13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR