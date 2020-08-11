HYDERABAD: August 11- Teachers participates a rally in connection with Independence Day holding by Government Secondary Teachers Association outside Press Club. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  SARGODHA: August 11 - Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

