HYDERABAD: August 05  A female participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) at Hyder Chowk on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: August 05  A female participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) at Hyder Chowk on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP30-05 HYDERABAD: August 05  A female participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) at Hyder Chowk on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP30-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR