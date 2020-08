#Pakistan at crossroads to soon become regional hub for trade, connectivity: Chinese ambassador



#APPNews @CathayPak @zlj517 @CPEC_Official #CPEC @MoIB_Official @AsimSBajwa



https://www.app.com.pk/national/pakistan-at-crossroads-to-soon-become-regional-hub-for-trade-connectivity-chinese-ambassador/ via Associated Press Of Pakistan