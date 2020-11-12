HYDERABAD: A view of sewerage water accumulated at Goods Naka Road creating problem for motorists and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali

PTI government striving to promote Pakistan’s culture, heritage all over the world: Shibli



#APPNews #Pakistan #PTIGovernment #CultureHeritage

@shiblifaraz @MoIB_Official



https://www.app.com.pk/national/pti-government-striving-to-promote-pakistans-culture-heritage-all-over-the-world-shibli/ via @appcsocialmedia