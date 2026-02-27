Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, met with H.Ε. Riaz Bin Abdul Razak, Consul General of Malaysia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The meeting, held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, provided an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two Countries.
