Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with his team meet stranded Pakistani passengers at Dubai International Airport.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with his team meet stranded Pakistani passengers at Dubai International Airport.
APP82-180424 DUBAI: April 18 - Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with his team meet stranded Pakistani passengers at Dubai International Airport. APP/TZD/ABB
Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with his team meet stranded Pakistani passengers at Dubai International Airport.
APP82-180424
DUBAI: April 18 
Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with his team meet stranded Pakistani passengers at Dubai International Airport.
APP83-180424
DUBAI: April 18 – Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with his team meet stranded Pakistani passengers at Dubai International Airport. APP/TZD/ABB
Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with his team meet stranded Pakistani passengers at Dubai International Airport.
APP84-180424
DUBAI: April 18 – A team of Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai meet Pakistani cricket stars at the airport waiting due to delayed flight en route to US. APP/TZD/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services