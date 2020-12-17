HUNZA: December 17 – A view of Atta-Abad Lake in Gojal Valley, Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. The lake was created in January 2010 as a result of the Atta-Abad Disaster. Atta-Abad Lake has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in Gilgit-Baltistan offering activities like boating, jet skiing, fishing and other recreational activities and with the rise in tourism, an increasing number of hotels and guesthouses around the lake, as well as a handful of campsites. Atta-Abad Lake is about half an hour east of Karimabad, the capital of the Hunza District in the Gilgit-Baltistan province of Pakistan (Karimabad, incidentally, was named one of the five “Best Tourist Sites” in Pakistan