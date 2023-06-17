PhotosSports Photos Horse rider hits the target during the all Pakistan Neza Bazi Competition at Lahore Polo Club Sat, 17 Jun 2023, 11:14 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP47-170623 LAHORE: June 17 - Horse rider hits the target during the all Pakistan Neza Bazi Competition at Lahore Polo Club.APP/AHF/ABB APP47-170623 LAHORE: APP48-170623 LAHORE: June 17 – Horse rider hits the target during the all Pakistan Neza Bazi Competition at Lahore Polo Club.APP/AHF/ABB Sponsored Ad