Honorable Members Of Senate Attending Consultative Session on “Food Governance and NCDS” organized by Advisor On Special Initiatives & PDU Senate Secretariat, in collaboration with Development Partners at Parliament House

APP17-020525 ISLAMABAD: May 02 - Honorable Members Of Senate Attending Consultative Session on "Food Governance and NCDS" organized by Advisor On Special Initiatives & PDU Senate Secretariat, in collaboration with Development Partners at Parliament House. APP/MAF/ABB
