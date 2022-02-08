PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Honorable Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB handing over cheques to affectees of housing societies at NAB Headquarters Tue, 8 Feb 2022, 11:14 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP47-080222 ISLAMABAD: February 08 Honorable Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB handing over cheques to affectees of housing societies at NAB Headquarters. APP ISLAMABAD APP48-080222 ISLAMABAD: February 08 – Honorable Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB addressing as Chief Guest at a cheque distribution ceremony organized by NAB Headquarters. APP