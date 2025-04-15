Hon’ble Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan presented Souvenir to His Excellency Mr. İrfan Neziroğlu, Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan who paid coutesy call on the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan
