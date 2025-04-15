28.2 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Hon'ble Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan presented Souvenir to His Excellency Mr. İrfan Neziroğlu, Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan who paid coutesy call on the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan

APP64-140425 ISLAMABAD: April 14 - Hon'ble Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan presented Souvenir to His Excellency Mr. İrfan Neziroğlu, Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan who paid coutesy call on the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP/FHA
APP64-140425
ISLAMABAD
APP65-140425
ISLAMABAD
