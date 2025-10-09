Friday, October 10, 2025
Hon’ble Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, chairing the meeting of the Sub-Committee to address protracted litigation and injunctive orders in Commercial, Revenue, and Fiscal cases, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

APP62-091025 ISLAMABAD: October 09 - Hon'ble Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, chairing the meeting of the Sub-Committee to address protracted litigation and injunctive orders in Commercial, Revenue, and Fiscal cases, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
APP62-091025
ISLAMABAD: October 09 – 
