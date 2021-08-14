Hon’ble Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani hoists the national flag during the Independence Day ceremony at Islamabad High Court

Hon'ble Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani hoists the national flag during the Independence Day ceremony at Islamabad High Court
APP24-140821 ISLAMABAD: August 14 - Hon'ble Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani hoists the national flag during the Independence Day ceremony at Islamabad High Court. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP24-140821

APP25-140821
ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Hon’ble Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani receives the salute during the Independence Day ceremony at Islamabad High Court. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

Security personnel passing out march as the Armed Forces representatives offered Fateha and laid flower wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark Independence Day

A roadside flag vendor family members taking shelter of plastic sheet during rain in the city

Commuters holding national flags on the way on Faisal Avenue to celebrate the Independence Day in the federal capital

Children wearing national flag colour dresses posing for photographer

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling on Independence Day at the Postgraduate College

hief Traffic Officer Abas Majeed Khan Marwat salutes during the Flag Hoisting Ceremony as the nation celebrates 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country at Traffic Headquarter

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar cutting cake while celebrating Independence Day of Pakistan along with the daily wagers, laborers and other deserving persons of Panahgah in Tarnol

An illuminated view of a Clock Tower Cantonment decorated with colorful lights going to celebrate Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor

An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan building decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country

An illuminated view of Shahbaz building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day

Rangers Police and other security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city during holy month of Muharram ul Harram and Independence Day

People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a vendor as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners

