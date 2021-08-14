PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Hon’ble Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani hoists the national flag during the Independence Day ceremony at Islamabad High Court Sat, 14 Aug 2021, 6:42 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP24-140821 ISLAMABAD: August 14 - Hon'ble Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani hoists the national flag during the Independence Day ceremony at Islamabad High Court. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP24-140821 APP25-140821ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Hon’ble Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani receives the salute during the Independence Day ceremony at Islamabad High Court. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh