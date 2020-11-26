Home Photos National Photos Honble Justice Irshad Hassan Khan former Chief Justice of Pakistan presenting his... PhotosNational Photos Honble Justice Irshad Hassan Khan former Chief Justice of Pakistan presenting his autobiography to the Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a ceremony at Supreme Court of Pakistan Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 10:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-261120 ISLAMABAD: November 26 - Honble Justice Irshad Hassan Khan former Chief Justice of Pakistan presenting his autobiography to the Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a ceremony at Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP APP68-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed presiding over Full Court Reference on the eve of retirement of Honble...