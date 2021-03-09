HMC staffers dumping dead dogs in a ground after killing by poison during dogs killing campaign at Latifabad
APP26-090321 HYDERABAD: March 09  HMC staffers dumping dead dogs in a ground after killing by poison during dogs killing campaign at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

