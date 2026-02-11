Wednesday, February 11, 2026
His Excellency Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik.

ISLAMABAD: February 11 – 
