Home Photos General Coverage Photos Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colours Sun, 28 Mar 2021, 4:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-280321 HYDERABAD: March 28 Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colours. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP06-280321 APP07-280321HYDERABAD: March 28 A Hindu female purchasing colours from roadside vendor in connection with Holi the Spring Festival of Colours at Tower Market. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ President Alvi wishes happy Holi to Hindu community RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christian community people busy in their prayers on the occasion of Palm Sunday at the FGA Church Bahar Colony. Palm Sunday a Christian moveable... President Alvi wishes happy Holi to Hindu community Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colours