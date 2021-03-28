Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Agarwal Asharam
APP26-280321 LAHORE: March 28 - Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Agarwal Asharam. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP26-280321

APP27-280321
LAHORE: March 28 – Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Agarwal Asharam. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP28-280321
LAHORE: March 28 – Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Agarwal Asharam. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP24-280321
LAHORE: March 28 – Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Agarwal Asharam. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP25-280321
LAHORE: March 28 – Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Agarwal Asharam. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
ALSO READ  PM wishes Happy Holi to Hindu community

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR