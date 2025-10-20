Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureHindu community boys celebrating Diwali festival by lighting sparklers in connection with...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Hindu community boys celebrating Diwali festival by lighting sparklers in connection with the festival of lights.

APP66-201025 KARACHI: October 20 - Hindu community boys celebrating Diwali festival by lighting sparklers in connection with the festival of lights. APP/AMH/FHA
8
- Advertisement -
Hindu community boys celebrating Diwali festival by lighting sparklers in connection with the festival of lights.
APP66-201025
KARACHI: October 20 –
Hindu community boys celebrating Diwali festival by lighting sparklers in connection with the festival of lights.
APP67-201025
KARACHI: October 20 – A Hindu girl lights earthen lamps (diyas) while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights. APP/AMH/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan