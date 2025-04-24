29.4 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHina Arshad Warraich, daughter of the late Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Hina Arshad Warraich, daughter of the late Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich, is submitting her nomination papers to the PP-52 by-election returning officer at kutchery

Hina Arshad Warraich, daughter of the late Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich, is submitting her nomination papers to the PP-52 by-election returning officer at kutchery
APP39-240425 SIALKOT: April 24– Hina Arshad Warraich, daughter of the late Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich, is submitting her nomination papers to the PP-52 by-election returning officer at kutchery .APP/MUT/TZD/SSH
3
- Advertisement -
Hina Arshad Warraich, daughter of the late Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich, is submitting her nomination papers to the PP-52 by-election returning officer at kutchery
APP39-240425
SIALKOT
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan