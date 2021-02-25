Home Photos General Coverage Photos HESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity at LatifabadPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity at Latifabad Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 4:48 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-250221 HYDERABAD: February 25 HESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP20-250221ALSO READ Staffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Hilal Ahmar Hospital Road LatifabadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStaffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Hilal Ahmar Hospital Road LatifabadStaffers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Airport Road LatifabadStaffers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Board Office Road