Home Photos Feature Photos Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as... PhotosFeature Photos Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree dipping the temperature Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 5:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-060121 MURREE: January 06 - Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree dipping the temperature. APP photo by Abid Zia APP07-060121 ALSO READ Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in... Passengers hanging on a van during first snow fall in the hilly town Tourists on their way to hike during first snow fall in the hilly town of Murree