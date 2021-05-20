Heath worker register people before vaccinating for COVID-19 vaccine at Khaliqdeena Vaccination Center

Foreign Minister of Pakistan @SMQureshiPTI Tweet



Ae Arz E Falastin!

Main Bhi Hazir Hun!



O Land of Palestine! I too, am there for you.



🇵🇰🇵🇸



#APPNews #UnitedForPalestine #PakistanstandswithPalestine @MoIB_Official @ForeignOfficePk @TeamSMQ