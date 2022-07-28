PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health workers & civil society members participating in awareness walk on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day organized by Health Department at Hussainabad Road Thu, 28 Jul 2022, 5:19 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP06-280722 HYDERABAD: July 28 – Health workers & civil society members participating in awareness walk on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day organized by Health Department at Hussainabad Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP06-280722 HYDERABAD: