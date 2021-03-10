Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health workers administering the corona vaccine to a senior citizen after inaugurated...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHealth workers administering the corona vaccine to a senior citizen after inaugurated the campaign at Samanabad Sports Complex Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 9:19 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-100321 FAISALABAD: March 10 - Health workers administering the corona vaccine to a senior citizen after inaugurated the campaign at Samanabad Sports Complex. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ A PHA staffer painting the pillar of a Metro track at Committee Chowk during a campaign of Clean and Green PunjabRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA PHA staffer painting the pillar of a Metro track at Committee Chowk during a campaign of Clean and Green PunjabA vehicle being loaded with plants for planting in houses during tree plantation campaign at Sabzal RoadDIG Investigation Sharq Jamal Khan distributing pamphlets among vehicle drivers at Liberty Chowk on the occasion of awareness campaign to prevent vehicle theft