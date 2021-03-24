Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker taking selfie with cell phone while Health Department staffer administering...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHealth worker taking selfie with cell phone while Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Latifabad Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 5:03 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-240321 HYDERABAD: March 24 Health worker taking selfie with cell phone while Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP07-240321ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 30 lives, infects 3,301 more peopleRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers to protect from corona virusA disable person on the way on motorcycle with family without wearing the protective facemasks at LatifabadA paramedic staff taking sample of lady for corona test at COVID-19 Sampling Center Latifabad