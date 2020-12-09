Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker spraying anti COVID-19 fumigation in the wards at Bhitai Hospital PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health worker spraying anti COVID-19 fumigation in the wards at Bhitai Hospital Wed, 9 Dec 2020, 6:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-091220 HYDERABAD: December 09 – Health worker spraying anti COVID-19 fumigation in the wards at Bhitai Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP10-091220 ALSO READ Pakistan achieves important milestone in Transparency, exchange of information: Hafeez Shaikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Police standing alert near the barrier as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of COVID-19 registered from different areas of Sodiwal Pakistan achieves important milestone in Transparency, exchange of information: Hafeez Shaikh Asad Umar warns of locking down more sectors if SOPs ignored