Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker fixing banner for the awareness of corona virus among citizens...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHealth worker fixing banner for the awareness of corona virus among citizens at Civil Hospital Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 5:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-170321 QUETTA: March 17 - Health worker fixing banner for the awareness of corona virus among citizens at Civil Hospital. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerAPP40-170321ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 58 more lives, infects another 2,511 peopleRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMedical staff vaccinating a person for COVID-19 at Civil Hospital during start of campaignUNHCR seeks US$ 924 mln for response to COVID-19 by 2021Asad asks senior citizens to get vaccinated on priority