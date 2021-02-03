Home Photos Feature Photos Health worker administering vaccine among the students during 15 days anti-typhoid drive... PhotosFeature Photos Health worker administering vaccine among the students during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 10:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-030221 MULTAN: February 03 - Health worker administering vaccine among the students during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari ALSO READ City Degree Girls Collage Principal Ms. Tahira Dar along with teachers and students in a group photo during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls Collage Gulbahar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre