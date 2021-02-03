Health worker administering vaccine among the students during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city
APP50-030221 MULTAN: February 03 - Health worker administering vaccine among the students during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

