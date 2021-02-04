Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker administering typhoid vaccine to children during 15 days anti-typhoid drive... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health worker administering typhoid vaccine to children during 15 days anti-typhoid drive at Jinnah Hospital Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 7:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-040221 LAHORE: February 04 Health worker administering typhoid vaccine to children during 15 days anti-typhoid drive at Jinnah Hospital. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP36-040221 ALSO READ Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a lady doctor at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health worker administering vaccine to a child during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city Health worker administering vaccine among the students during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city Students standing in a queue waiting for their turn for anti-typhoid vaccination during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city