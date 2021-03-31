Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker administering polio drops to children in Ichhra area during 5-day... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health worker administering polio drops to children in Ichhra area during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 6:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-310321 LAHORE: March 31 - Health worker administering polio drops to children in Ichhra area during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP28-310321 APP29-310321 ALSO READ Lady health worker administering the polio drops to a child during 5 days anti-polio vaccination campaign at Bhitai Hospital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lady health worker administering the polio drops to a child during 5 days anti-polio vaccination campaign at Bhitai Hospital A health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign in the city at Haji Camp Bus Terminal Health worker administering polio drops during 5 days anti polio campaign in the city