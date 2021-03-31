Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 9:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-310321 LAHORE: March 31 - Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP51-310321 APP52-310321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IG KP Police Dr. Sana Ullah Abasi administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign at Cantonment Hospital MIANWALI: October 24 – Prime Minister Imran Khan administering polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at Isakhel. APP FAISALABAD: October 24 – MPA Firdous Rai administering polio drops to a child to inaugurate anti-polio drive to mark the World Polio Day at...