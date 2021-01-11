Health worker administering polio drops during 5 days anti polio campaign in the city
APP45-110121 MULTAN: January 11 - Health worker administering polio drops during 5 days anti polio campaign in the city. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP45-110121

ALSO READ  Health worker busy in marking on the door after administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at latifabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR