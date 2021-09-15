PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during the third day of 782nd urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya. Wed, 15 Sep 2021, 10:20 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP60-150921 MULTAN: September 15 - Health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during the third day of 782nd urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP60-150921 MULTAN: September 15 – APP photo by Safdar Abbas