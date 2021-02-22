Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health Department staffer showing the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine before administering COVID-19...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHealth Department staffer showing the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine before administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital Latifabad Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 9:27 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-22021 HYDERABAD: February 22 Health Department staffer showing the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine before administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP25-22021HYDERABAD: February 22 Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP23-22021HYDERABAD: February 22 DHO Hyderabad Dr. Jumman Bhutto with M.S Bhitai Hospital Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the COVID-19 Corona Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP24-22021HYDERABAD: February 22 Health workers shifting corona vaccine bags in a COVID-19 Corona Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ Artists performing folk dance during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCARELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPresident urges Japan to avail abundant business opportunities in PakistanChina’s entrepreneurs’ alliance calls for further enhancing exchanges between women, youthCOVID-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,329 more people