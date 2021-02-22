Health Department staffer showing the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine before administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital Latifabad
APP22-22021 HYDERABAD: February 22  Health Department staffer showing the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine before administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
HYDERABAD: February 22  Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
HYDERABAD: February 22  DHO Hyderabad Dr. Jumman Bhutto with M.S Bhitai Hospital Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the COVID-19 Corona Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan
HYDERABAD: February 22  Health workers shifting corona vaccine bags in a COVID-19 Corona Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan

