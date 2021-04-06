Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 11:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-060421 SARGODHA: March 06 - Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ALSO READ Dr Faisal launches Tarlai COVID-19 vaccination center RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at Vaccination Center DHQ Hospital Railway staffer checking body temperature of a passengers at Railway Station A large number of people busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar without any precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city