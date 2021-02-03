Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a lady doctor at COVID... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a lady doctor at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 9:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-030221 JAMSHORO: February 03 Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a lady doctor at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ A health worker administering typhoid vaccine to a child outside their makeshift houses in Township RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre