Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19 Vaccine Center at SGH Trauma Center
APP23-230221 HYDERABAD: February 23 – Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19 Vaccine Center at SGH Trauma Center. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  SBP defers Rs 657.16 billion under refinancing scheme during COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR