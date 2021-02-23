Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHealth department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19 Vaccine Center at SGH Trauma Center Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 8:41 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-230221 HYDERABAD: February 23 – Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19 Vaccine Center at SGH Trauma Center. APP photo by Akram AliALSO READ SBP defers Rs 657.16 billion under refinancing scheme during COVID-19RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA health department staffer registration a health worker before administering COVID-19 vaccine at COVID-19 Vaccine Center at SGH Trauma CenterSBP defers Rs 657.16 billion under refinancing scheme during COVID-19COVID-19 claims 41 lives, infects 1,050 more people