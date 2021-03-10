Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHealth department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19 vaccination center at Shah Bhitai Government Hospital Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 9:43 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-100321 HYDERABAD: March 10 Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID-19 vaccination center at Shah Bhitai Government Hospital. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ Federal Govt announces closure of educational institutions in ICT, 7 cities of Punjab from March 15RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA senior citizen being administering COVID-19 vaccine at Red Crescent corona virus Care HospitalFederal Govt announces closure of educational institutions in ICT, 7 cities of Punjab from March 15Faisal announces immediate enforcement of ‘50% work from home’ policy in ICT