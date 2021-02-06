Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at COVID-19 vaccination... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at COVID-19 vaccination center DHQ Hospital Sat, 6 Feb 2021, 9:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-060221 SKARDU: February 06 - Health department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at COVID-19 vaccination center DHQ Hospital. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri ALSO READ Qureshi urges foreign media to visit both Kashmirs to compare development, rights situations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 claims 28 lives, infects 1,286 more people Rescue-1122 staffer participating in a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day Qureshi urges foreign media to visit both Kashmirs to compare development, rights situations