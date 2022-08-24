Head of Korea PFG Lee Hack Young called on Acting Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani

APP81-240822 ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Head of Korea PFG Lee Hack Young called on Acting Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani. APP
APP82-240822 ISLAMABAD: August 24 – Acting Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani in a meeting with Korean Parliamentary delegation headed by Lee Hack Young Head of Korea – Pak PFG. APP
APP83-240822 ISLAMABAD: August 24 – Acting Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani in a group photo with Korean Parliamentary delegation headed by Lee Hack Young Head of Korea – Pak PFG. APP

