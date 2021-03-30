Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob along with Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman distributing certificates among participants of information workshop at Press Club
APP32-300321 QUETTA: March 30 - Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob along with Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman distributing certificates among participants of information workshop at Press Club. APP
APP32-300321

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR