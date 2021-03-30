Home Photos General Coverage Photos Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob along with Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman distributing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob along with Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman distributing certificates among participants of information workshop at Press Club Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-300321 QUETTA: March 30 - Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob along with Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman distributing certificates among participants of information workshop at Press Club. APP APP32-300321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah giving cheque of annual grant amounting Rs. one million to President Pakistan Association of Press Photographers... SECDIV workshop discusses national counter-proliferation efforts Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan giving away winning trophy to captain during prize distribution ceremony of Volleyball Tournament...